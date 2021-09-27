Thierry Henry declared “we are here to stay” after talking up the potential of Spotify owner Daniel Ek one day buying Arsenal.

Ek made headlines earlier this year amid the Super League chaos when attempting a takeover at Arsenal, confirming in May he saw a bid rejected after contacting owner Stan Kroenke's family to make an offer.

Premier League Opinion: The balance of power has shifted again in north London YESTERDAY AT 20:29

Henry said on Monday Night Football: “To be able to get there, you need to have someone to respond on the other side. It didn’t happen yet.

“We, he, is here to stay, so let’s see what’s going to happen – but obviously we enjoyed the win yesterday.”

Asked if there is dialogue at the moment, Henry replied: “Not at the moment. It’s going to be long, how long I don’t actually know, but we are here to stay.”

Henry was seen enjoying the derby win against Spurs in a retro Arsenal kit from the stands, and the club’s record goalscorer picked out Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka for their impressive performances.

On the best bit about Sunday’s game, Henry said: “Bukayo Saka and Smith Rowe. The team played really well, especially in the first half. Those two having a goal and an assist.

“Arsenal played that game like a derby as they should. I don’t think Tottenham did, especially in the first half – but what a day.

'I will not judge my players infront of you' - Nuno after 3-1 loss to Arsenal

“You want to see that more often than that… But for me the two kids, especially for the academy and what it represents, it’s contagious.

“We need that at Arsenal. We need this type of performance, and that is why I think Mikel [Arteta] went with the guys that have that DNA in them, because they know what it is to win and not suffer against Tottenham.”

Premier League 'I’m pretty worried' - Arteta admits concern over Xhaka injury YESTERDAY AT 19:25