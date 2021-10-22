Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told his players "this is how we have to play" after they secured a 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Friday night.

Arsenal secured the win over Aston Villa with goals from Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and youngster Emile Smith Rowe, who was subject of a bid from Villa over the recent summer transfer window.

The win moves Arsenal into ninth place as their improved form has only done so much to combat their disastrous start to the season.

Speaking to the BBC after the win, Arteta said: "The way we started the game and the way we continued [were good]. We attacked them really aggressively, we won every duel. We were creative, a threat. I’m proud of the team, they played really well.

"This is how we have to play. This is when we are good, when we play with real desire, real commitment and can have clear ideas of how to attack them.

"We are closer together as a team. Our decisions were good. We have good players."

The Basque admitted he was concerned that his side might not be ruthless enough to earn the three points.

"That was the worry," he said. "That [second] goal was really helpful. We deserved many more. Villa are a really good side. When they had a little bit of the ball in your half they can cause problems.

"It was really impressive what they did, especially Nuno Tavares. This was his first start. To play with courage, credit to the boy.

"We reviewed the Crystal Palace game, how we started and why we weren’t consistent in the game. We put it right today."

