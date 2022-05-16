Spurs manager Antonio Conte said his team is becoming stronger after a 1-0 win against Burnley maintained their Champions League chances.

Harry Kane scored from the spot eight minutes into added time at the end of the first half, with a win that took his side into fourth spot, and kept the pressure on Arsenal who were in fifth and trailing by two points.

Speaking after the game, the Italian coach praised his team for their efforts and mental strength to get three points at the business end of the season.

“Burnley were the perfect team to test our nerves because they played a defensive game, well organised,” he told BT Sport. “It wasn’t easy to find the space. But at the end we played a really good game.

“I think this team improved in many aspects, not only technically, tactically, but mentally. This team is becoming stronger in its mind and to understand the moment is to defend the long ball, the second ball is to fight.

“I’m seeing a lot of improvement in my team and I’m proud about this. In only seven months we did a really good job with the players but I have to thank my players because from the first day they showed great commitment, great attitude in every situation.”

Reflecting on the game, he said that Burnley’s resilience meant he was not too worried about winning by just one goal.

“The penalty was clear, first of all, I see that someone has complained,” he began. “Then we created other chances to improve the result. In one end the keeper was good, in the other end we have to be more realistic.

“If you score the second goal and the game you face the last 15 minutes with the fear to concede a draw... Only one result: three points.

“Now there is the last game, not easy. We have to go to Norwich, not easy. They are already relegated but we know there are no easy games in England.”

