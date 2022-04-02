The Reds have been relentless in their pursuit of Manchester City and after clawing back ground, playing first on Saturday handed them a chance to go top.

Ad

Liverpool were not at their best, but a goal from Diogo Jota and late penalty from Fabinho sealed the 2-0 win.

Premier League Liverpool go top of table thanks to Jota and late Fabinho penalty 4 HOURS AGO

While it was not vintage from the Reds, they got the job done in front of an expectant Anfield crowd.

"I really think it was a performance there in the right moments,” Klopp told the BBC. “The first goal was really nice play.

"Credit to Watford and to Roy [Hodgson, Watford boss]. He can really organise the team. Everybody knew what place he had to close to make it difficult.”

Klopp feels the international break impacted on his side’s preparations for the visit of Watford.

"We could have done better but after two weeks not together and the early kick-off it's really tricky,” Klopp said. “But all teams have the same problems.

"I don't think after the international break I ever see the best game of the season.

"We were very mature and very controlled."

The Reds are in the hunt for four trophies, and face Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday before a trip to Manchester City on Saturday that could swing the Premier League title race.

"Big two months hopefully,” Klopp said. “This week can decide a lot about how May will be.

“The boys created a top-class basis and now we have to use it. It's a tricky one. There's a reason why it's so difficult to win one trophy. Take it game by game. Take it 100% in each game.

“Hopefully keep all the boys fit and make changes between games. The Premier League is the most important competition."

Premier League Five subs to be allowed in Premier League from next season 31/03/2022 AT 14:13