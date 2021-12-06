Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has given his recent performances a scathing review but promised he will soon "get to where I want to be".

Partey told Sky Sports that he has not adapted fully to the Premier League and said his performances for the Gunners so far should only be rated four out of 10.

The former Atletico Madrid player was brought in to add some steel and menace to Arsenal’s spine but was guilty of giving away possession cheaply several times in Thursday’s 3-2 loss at Manchester United

After injuries interrupted Partey’s first season with the Gunners following a £45 million transfer, inconsistency has been his biggest problem this campaign. While the Ghana international has made the Gunners more defensively solid, he has struggled to make an impact going forward.

And Partey knows that Arsenal fans have been far from impressed in recent weeks but vowed that his best performances are yet to come.

Asked to give himself a mark out of 10, Partey responded : "Personally I would say five or six. But with the marks of the (fans) also, I would give myself four.

"Because there are moments in a game when I can really hurt the other team but there are also moments where, because I’m not yet adapted to the Premier League, maybe I lose a bit of focus and that's when everything goes down.”

Arsenal fans were particularly unhappy with Partey after the United game, when his sloppiness in possession hurt the Gunners after a promising start at Old Trafford

The midfielder said he could understand the criticism and that fans had the right to demand better.

"From the start [of the Manchester United game] I had a couple of moments where I gave two balls away and someone watching on TV from home or in the stadium, it is normal that they see this," Partey said.

"At the end, I have to be happy with some moments, I have to learn from the bad parts and try to do better. I think they demanded more and personally I know I can give more. I have to keep working and at the end I will get the results."

Aside from injuries, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Partey’s struggles can also be linked to playing with several different partners in midfield. New signing Sambi Lokonga has filled in for Granit Xhaka, who has been out with an injury in recent months, while Mohamed Elneny was given the start next to Partey at Old Trafford.

"The fact that he's had so many injuries has not been really helpful for him because he hasn't found the platform physically to be at his best,” Arteta said ahead of Monday’s game at Everton. ”Then he has had some games where he has been more consistent than in others.”

Partey insisted he can still "help the team a lot” when it comes to linking defence and attack for the Gunners.

"I have to read more of the game. Now I am having a lot of continuous games, it is normal that some games, or some moments in the games, I will be down,” he said.

"With more games, with more confidence, I will be able to get to where I want to be."

