Thomas Tuchel has said that Kai Havertz has “stepped up” for Chelsea this season, though he still expects more from his compatriot in front of goal.

Having scored the winner from the spot in the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras last weekend – another one for his highlights reel following his decisive goal in the Champions League final last May – Havertz has shown a knack for delivering for Chelsea in the biggest games. It was only his sixth goal in all competitions this season, however, making this the second season in which he has posted relatively modest numbers.

Havertz scored 38 goals in all competitions across his last two seasons with Bayer Leverkusen, so there has been a significant drop-off since he moved to the Premier League. He scored five goals in 13 appearances for Germany in 2021, suggesting he has little problem scoring regularly at international level.

Asked to assess the 22-year-old’s progress this term ahead of Chelsea’s game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday, Tuchel said: “If we isolate the goalscoring, maybe we can say we expect more and he expects more for sure but, in consistency, in terms of what he’s giving to the team, he’s stepped up already and he is pretty consistent.

“We can see a lot of intensity and physicality in his game. He has already stepped up from the beginning of this season in training and when he plays.

“He’s tougher to play, more physical and is more involved. He relies more on his strengths, which is his body and runs without the ball, and he’s more focused on this.

“I think he’s in the process of being even more reliable and more consistent. Of course, he’s an offensive player with the ability to score and we want more goals so, in this part of the game, he can improve by being more clinical and more precise.

“He can use his technique a bit better in shooting, so there are aspects of the game where there is still space to develop because he’s also still young, but he’s now stepped up twice in big matches and crucial moments, which can only be good for his development.”

Asked about Chelsea’s ambitions for the rest of the season following their Club World Cup triumph, Tuchel said: “Sixteen points [behind leaders Man City] sounds too much and is too much to where we want to be and what we demand of ourselves, but it’s the reality and a realistic approach is also necessary.

“We should not get confused in thinking about winning the Premier League and still we have to realise that we are in a race for the top four right now, which is a huge thing in the Premier League in general.

“At the end of the season you can look back and think about the reason why it’s like this and try to do stuff better. Of course you can also do stuff within the season to try to improve and this is what we do but, right now, the focus has to be on a realistic approach that we are in a race for top four.”

Chelsea have the chance to claim further silverware when they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup later this month and, in good news for the Blues, it looks like Mason Mount could be available for selection.

“We will push for the League Cup final,” Tuchel said when asked for a return date for the England international, who hurt his ankle in Abu Dhabi.

“He has injured ligaments in the very first minutes of the [Club World Cup] final unfortunately,” Tuchel confirmed, adding that Reece James is still training alone as he recovers from a hamstring injury and, all being well, should rejoin the rest of the team next week.

