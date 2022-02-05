Chelsea’s Club World Cup plans have met a setback with the news coach Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19.

Last year’s Champions League winners are due to fly out to Abu Dhabi following their FA Cup clash with Plymouth on Saturday.

The squad will travel as planned, but Tuchel will remain at home after being forced into isolation.

Chelsea have issued a statement saying Tuchel “will now follow necessary self-isolation protocols and hopes to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi later next week.”

The Blues entertain Plymouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime.

With Tuchel absent, his assistant Arno Michels will take charge of the game.

Following the clash with Pilgrims, Chelsea head out to represent Europe at the Club World Cup.

Chelsea enter the competition at the semi-final stage on Wednesday, and will face the winner of the match between Al Hilal and Al Jazira.

Tuchel will need to produce a negative test before he can travel, meaning the timeframe is extremely tight.

---

