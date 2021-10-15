Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has voiced frustration with the international schedule after revealing he will be without four players for the meeting with Brentford.

CONMEBOL’s decision to extend their window by an extra day means Chelsea will not be able to call on Brazil defender Thiago Silva against the Bees.

Tuchel also confirmed Antonio Rudiger, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech will also be absent.

World Cup Qualification UEFA Abraham 'won't stop' until he's one of world's best strikers 07/10/2021 AT 08:24

“Of course I’m not happy but I knew it before so there’s nothing new,” Tuchel said. “I got used to a lot of stuff in the international breaks and this is how it is nowadays.

Are we coaches happy about it and the amount of games our players play for their countries? No, we are not. Does anybody ask us? No, also not and does it change anything? Also not so I don’t get down because of this.

“Toni Rudiger is injured. He came back injured from his national team so is also not available. Christian Pulisic is still injured and not available.

“We have some doubts with Hakim Ziyech. He missed the last two training sessions with a headache and it seems that he’s not with the squad tomorrow.”

While critical of the international break, Tuchel feels the top players are being asked to play too many games and says it is detracting from the sport.

“I think it’s too many games and too many competitions for the top players in the clubs,” Tuchel said. “The game is for the players and for the spectators, and the spectators want to have the top players on the pitch. They want them fit, healthy, hungry and you cannot always provide it if you play so many games in so many different competitions.”

Chelsea went into the international break at the top of the Premier League, one point clear of Liverpool.

Football Southgate holds Hudson-Odoi talks with Ghana switch looming - report 04/10/2021 AT 19:21