Thomas Tuchel felt Chelsea lacked energy in the first-half of their win over Tottenham, but lavished praise on ‘outstanding’ Thiago Silva.

Tottenham were comfortable in the first half, but Tuchel made a change at the break - bringing on N’Golo Kante for Mason Mount - and the Blues took control of the game.

Thiago Silva, who will turn 37 next week, produced a stunning defensive display - and his brilliant headed goal put Chelsea in control of the contest.

Kante’s deflected effort and Antonio Rudiger’s finish in injury time sealed the three points for The Blues.

Tuchel was delighted with the second-half effort, but was less impressed with the opening 45 minutes.

“I was not happy with the first 45 minutes,” Tuchel told Sky Sports. “There were individual performances that were already great, Kepa (Arrizabalaga) and Thiago.

“In general we lacked energy and to be more relentless in duels.

I had the feeling we wanted to impress by pure skills, but in the Premier League and a London derby it is not only about skills. It is about aggression, winning duels.

“We lacked energy and we spoke about it at half-time.

“The second half was a very good performance, a very good reaction.”

Chelsea were questioned when they brought in Thiago Silva from Paris Saint-Germain, but he impressed in his first season at Stamford Bridge and has started this campaign in excellent form.

“He was outstanding,” Tuchel said. “He almost scored twice. He is so strong. He was happy to score and open the game.

“His performance was outstanding, a fantastic performance.”

