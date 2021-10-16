Thomas Tuchel is not getting carried away by Chelsea’s position at the top of the Premier League, saying it is too early to be talking about title challenges.

The Blues have made an excellent start to the season, and a battling win at Brentford on Saturday lifted them back above Liverpool after eight games of the season.

Liverpool were deeply impressive in routing Watford - and are the only side with an unbeaten record - while Manchester City are two points adrift of Chelsea.

Tuchel is happy with Chelsea’s start to the season, but is not looking too far ahead.

"Better to be there [top of the table] than the other way around but it is too early and way too many teams who are close,” Tuchel said.

With every draw or loss you can lose positions, this is not the main point in October.

“I am happy with our game against Southampton and today, we needed luck in the last 20 minutes but I am happy with the energy.”

Ben Chilwell’s goal secured the win, but the performance of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy drew praise as he made a string of brilliant saves to keep Chelsea in front.

Five Chelsea players are on the Ballon d’Or shortlist , and Tuchel feels Mendy should have been a sixth.

“It's more important that he performs like this than being on any list,” Tuchel said. “I hope it doesn't bother him too much. I wish we could be on the list as a whole team because we won it as a team. If we have five or six names it does not matter.”

Romelu Lukaku drew another blank, his sixth Chelsea game in a row without goal, but Tuchel is not concerned by the lack of end product.

“I am not concerned and he was isolated because we were defending as a block too deep,” the Chelsea coach said. “That was the problem today. But I have no concerns, the best thing is he scores. He is very unselfish at the moment looking for Timo. When we had him in the situation he was in an offside position.”

