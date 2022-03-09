Thomas Tuchel has suggested Andreas Christensen is likely to leave Chelsea on a free transfer, and the German coach is not happy about the situation.

The Danish defender has rejected a series of contract offers from the Blues, and Tuchel seems resigned to Christensen moving on in the summer - with Barcelona favourites to secure his signature.

"We hear the rumours and the situation with Andreas is also since many weeks clear, and we are not happy about it because I personally and club representatives we think that it’s best for him to stay and we rely heavily on him,” Tuchel said.

“He has not signed yet and you cannot not communicate [laughs]. This is also a signal to us and communication from his side is that he did not sign until now so we have to consider the possibility that he leaves us.

“Will we like it? No. Will we live with it? Yes. Things are not personal. Never, never personal. But yeah, this can happen. I have no further information. No information at all.”

Tuchel has confirmed he will continue to consider Christensen for selection, even if he signs a pre-contact to move elsewhere.

“If things like this happen then he’s still our player and we will do what’s best for us,” Tuchel said.

“He’s a Chelsea player. He knows we appreciate him a lot. It’s a crucial point of his Chelsea career.

"It’s a crucial point in the perfect age in the perfect moment, the system that we play, the guys that play by his side…considering all these circumstances for me it’s the decisive moment for him to step up and be a huge Chelsea player for the next years.

“If he decides otherwise I will not take it personally. It’s in the end not important whether I understand it or not, I will treat him as my player until the very last day if he behaves how he behaves here.”

