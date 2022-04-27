Thomas Tuchel says he has to "accept" Antonio Rudiger’s impending exit from Chelsea even though he doesn't think "anybody likes this decision".

Rudiger, 29, has been a mainstay of the defence under Tuchel but looks set to leave this summer when his contract expires.

“I don't think that anybody likes it because Toni has been a huge factor in our one-and-half seasons together,” said Chelsea head coach Tuchel.

“He gives everybody confidence in the dressing room, he is a unique character, he is an aggressive leader, he is available over 100 per cent of the matches, like 90 per cent of the matches he is simply available, and he plays on an outstanding level and gives you confidence if you play next to him or around him.

“He takes the focus away from others. He takes responsibility. He loves responsibility. I don't think that anybody likes this decision, but in the moment, we have to accept it, and we will accept it.

“Like it or not, there will be life at Chelsea after Toni. For him and for us, it is the most important thing that it ends like it started and like it was for one-and-half years, on the highest level possible. This is where the focus needs to be.”

Rudiger missed out at the weekend as Chelsea scored late to beat West Ham but could return to face Manchester United on Thursday.

A win for Chelsea would strengthen their top-four position in the Premier League. They are currently five points ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal and with a game in hand.

“I am personally very happy to play against Man Utd at Old Trafford,” said Tuchel.

“For me it is one of the biggest stages, one of the biggest stadiums and one of the biggest clubs and locations to play. I arrive with a strong club, a strong team - this is the best way to arrive as a coach.

“I am very happy to have this match, and it will always be a big match for me, no matter which position and what current form they are in. That is why we prepare in the best possible way.

“We don't reflect so much on their situation and what is going on in and around the club. We focus on their last matches, and we should not get confused by the lack of points. For me, this squad is full of quality, and we need to take care on the pitch.”

Chelsea have not won at Old Trafford in the league since 2013, but United come into the game on the back of defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal.

“Always a good time for the win,” added Tuchel.

“No matter if you won the last match or last two against the same opponent. A win is always the next match. It just shows it is not easy. These kind of streaks exist in football. Against some opponents, it is harder to get victories.

“Obviously, Manchester United is this kind of opponent for us. With all the respect we have for the history, occasion and quality of Man Utd, we try to win, and we will arrive to win. We prepare to win this match and see what questions are asked and what the game demands, and how the momentum shifts or not.

“It is not so much now or never because they are struggling with results recently. We prepare all the time to have the feeling now or never. We try to prepare in the best way possible and win the match tomorrow.

“Chelsea and Man Utd, as a football fan and a big fan of the Premier League, it is a big match, and I would always watch it. To be a part of it would be nice.”

Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi but Reece James has returned to training along with Rudiger.

