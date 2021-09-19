Roy Keane has slammed Tottenham after the north London club lost 3-0 to Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The home side started brightly, applying pressure to the European champions. However, after a tactical switch that saw Thomas Tuchel introduce N’Golo Kante at the interval, Spurs faded badly and were handsomely beaten , with Kante, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger getting the goals.

And Keane, in his role as a pundit for Sky Sports, slammed the desire on display from Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

“I couldn’t believe how bad Spurs were,” began Keane.

“You can have an off day but the lack of desire [was not good enough] – particularly for the last two goals. The idea that they did well in the first half doesn’t matter. As Gary [Neville] said on commentary you have to get over your difficult spells and try to survive and stay in the game.”

The former Manchester United player then turned his attentions to England captain Harry Kane, who had agitated for a move away from the club over the summer.

“I am including Kane, here,” Keane added.

Kane’s body language today and his performance; oh my goodness. I am pretty angry watching Spurs.

"The difference in desire for the second goal. Chelsea won the ball back while Tottenham players were not doing the basics of football. I am talking about closing someone down and putting your body on the line – that comes from desire.”

The result leaves Tottenham sat seventh in the table on nine points after five games, with trips to Nuno’s former side Wolves, in the EFL Cup, on Wednesday at Molineux and Arsenal in the league on Sunday to come.

