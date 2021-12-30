Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has said he wants to improve the squad, and believes Harry Winks will stay, while he was non-committal on Tanguy Ndombele’s future.

Conte took over after Nuno Espirito Santo’s brief tenure was brought to a close, and has seen his side reach sixth in the league despite some inconsistent performances, while they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League after a Covid-19 outbreak.

Ad

Speaking ahead of their visit to Watford on New Year’s Day, Conte was quizzed on the future of some of the players already at the club.

Transfers Four-way Premier League battle to sign Coutinho - Paper Round 10 HOURS AGO

He said he expected veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to stay, with the France international’s current deal due to expire at the end of the season.

"I think so, I think Hugo wants to stay in this club,” he said. “He loves this club. He stays well in Tottenham and this could be his opinion."

He expects the same from midfielder Winks, who had been linked with a move away.

"Winksy is playing well," Conte said. "Winsky showed to be a really able player. For this reason, Winks will stay here. I’m finding out which players are reliable and I can count on them. Winksy showed me I can count on him."

That was in stark contrast with French midfielder Ndombele, who has struggled to make an impression since his arrival. When asked about the player's position at the club, Conte said: "He's a midfielder."

With the transfer window due to open in the coming days, Conte said he was ready, "to give my opinion about the squad,” to those higher up at the club.

"For sure we need to improve the quality of this squad. I was sure after seven, ten days, two weeks about this. Then I made evaluations to decide which players I could count on."

Premier League Spurs have two goals disallowed in draw with 10-man Southampton 28/12/2021 AT 14:06