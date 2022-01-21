Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has agreed a two-year contract to stay at the club until at least 2024.

The France World Cup winner - whose existing deal was due to expire this summer - has spent almost a decade in north London, having joined from Lyon in 2012. He has already played more games in the Premier League than any other Spurs player and is closing in on 400 appearances in total.

"It's a privilege to play for a such a big club," said Lloris. "I decided to continue the story."

There have been periods of his career in England that have linked Lloris with a move away, but he will now extend his time at Spurs until he is at least 37.

It is good news for boss Antonio Conte, who had been clear he wanted his skipper to stay.

"He's our captain, he is a top goalkeeper for us, he has great experience," said the Italian earlier this month.

"He knows very well Tottenham. He loves this shirt and this badge. For me he is an important player and I'm sure that they are going to find a solution for him to continue to play with Tottenham."

Lloris is yet to win a trophy with Spurs, with his only honours being runners-up medals from the 2019 Champions League final, also finishing second best in the League Cup final in 2015 and 2021.

