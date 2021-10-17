Tottenham have been boosted by the news the two players who tested positive for coronavirus are available to face Newcastle after their results were declared false positives.

Spurs did not name the pair when it emerged that two players provided positive tests after returning from international duty.

Coach Nuno Espirito Santo cut a frustrated figure during his pre-game press conference, speaking of "huge issues" - which was widely felt to be in reference to the positive tests.

Premier League Bruce the 'fall guy' amid Newcastle takeover, says manager's son 2 HOURS AGO

“After the international break, there are always huge issues that happen,” Nuno said.

“We have problems but I will not say before the game. You’re going to see that we have problems. We have small issues … big issues, if you want.”

Positive tests require a 10-day period of isolation, meaning the pair would have missed games with Newcastle, Vitesse Arnhem and West Ham, but that is now not the case following the release of a club statement on Sunday.

The statement read : “Following a number of reports regarding the health of our players, the club would like to provide clarity to events of the past 48 hours.

“After further analysis following Premier League protocol, two players – whose names will not be disclosed due to medical confidentiality – returned false positive tests for Covid-19 on Friday after returning from international duty.”

Tottenham face Newcastle on Sunday, in what is the first game since the Magpies were taken over by the Saudi Arabian public wealth fund.

Football Bale and Mourinho 'saw football differently' - agent 4 HOURS AGO