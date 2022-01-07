Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has said that Son Heung-min may be out with injury until after the next international break.

The South Korean international was subbed with 15 minutes remaining during the midweek Carabao Cup game against Chelsea, but later felt discomfort and underwent scans.

Those scans revealed a muscle injury that could keep him out until February.

One match he will definitely miss is Spurs’ third round FA Cup tie against Morecambe.

Speaking ahead of the match, Conte explained the problem.

“It was a strange situation,” he said. “Against Chelsea I made two substitutions together, Lucas Moura and Son. Not for injury, but to try to give them 15 minutes of rest.

The day after Son felt a bit of pain in his muscle, in his leg and he had a scan. Now we have to make the right evaluations from the doctors. He has an injury. I don't know but probably they could stay without a training session until the end of this cycle, before the international break.

Son is now set to miss games against Arsenal and Leicester City and the second leg against Chelsea on January 23.

Spurs have Steven Bergwijn - linked with a move away - as well as Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil who could step up during Son’s absence.

The club are also believed to be close to a £20 million deal for Wolves’ Adama Traore. Conte is said to be keen on turning the Spain international into a wing-back despite him traditionally playing high up on the flanks, so Tottenham could now step up the chase.

