Tottenham have announced the signing of Metz’s teenage midfielder Pape Matar Sarr.

The 18-year-old will remain with the Ligue 1 side for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, and has reportedly agreed a six-year contract, with a transfer fee of €15 million, plus add-ons.

Sarr emerged last season for the French side and became a Senegal international earlier this year. He had been linked with a move to other Premier League sides before his switch to Spurs was announced.

Transfers Kane demands £100,000-a-week pay rise after committing to Spurs - Paper Round 19 HOURS AGO

In a statement on their official website, Spurs said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Pape Matar Sarr from Metz.

The Senegalese international will remain on loan at Metz in Ligue 1 for the rest of the 2021/22 season.

“Still just 18, Pape joined Metz from the Generation Foot Academy in Senegal in September, 2020. He made his debut against Brest in Ligue 1 in November and went on to make 25 appearances in 2020/21, 22 in Ligue 1, three in the Coupe de France, scoring four times. He’s started another three times so far this season, picking up an assist in Metz’s 1-1 draw against Stade Reims on Sunday.

“A defensive midfielder, Pape already has two senior international caps to his name for Senegal, making his debut in an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo in March.”

Tottenham have already signed Cristian Romero, Bryan Gil and Pierluigi Gollini this summer for new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Tottenham have also announced the transfer of midfielder Moussa Sissoko to newly promoted Premier League side Watford.

UEFA Europa Conference League Kane nets double as Spurs ease through to group stage A DAY AGO