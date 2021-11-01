Nuno Espirito Santo has left his role as Tottenham Hotspur head coach after just four months in charge.

The Portuguese boss, who left Premier League rivals Wolves at the end of last season, arrived at the north London club in the summer following a lengthy search to replace Jose Mourinho, who was sacked in April.

Ad

Despite overseeing three wins in his first three league matches, winning manager of the month in August and having led the club to the League Cup quarter-finals, a string of disappointing performances in recent weeks called his position into question.

Transfers Revealed: Tottenham's shortlist to replace Nuno - Paper Round 11 HOURS AGO

The final straw came following the listless 3-0 defeat to Manchester United in which the team failed to register a single shot on target in a home match for the first time since 2013.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford sealed his fate on a night that saw the Tottenham faithful boo the manager over his second half substitution of Lucas Moura for Steven Berjwijn, as well as directing their frustrations towards the players both during and after the match.

The result was Spurs’ fifth defeat in seven league games, and the fourth time they had conceded three goals this season.

Antonio Conte and Paolo Fonseca are among the names rumoured to be in the frame to replace Nuno.

Premier League Opinion: Spurs mustn't sack Nuno before they have a clear plan 19 HOURS AGO