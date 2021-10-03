Spurs stop the rot with a 2-1 victory over Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.

Coming into the match Aston Villa were the form side with a doom and gloom atmosphere being felt by the Tottenham faithful.

It was visitors that started the brighter of the two sides with Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings linking up well up top. But as the game progressed the hosts grew into the match and eventually broke the deadlock after a quarter of an hour.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg neatly slotted the ball past Emi Martinez from the edge of the box after Son did brilliantly to break down the left and shifted the ball inside to Dane, who was in acres of space.

In the second half Villa managed to pull one back through Ollie Watkins who tapped home his first goal of the season from three yards out.

Matt Targett produced a well weighted pass to the striker off the back of a quick move.

But Spurs were ahead again three minutes later as Son was once again heavily involved in the goal. This time the Korean broke down the left flank and cut into the box, beating Kortney Hause, before laying it on a plate for Lucas Moura at the back post for the simplest of tap-ins.

Both sides continued to produce decent opportunities but it was Nuno’s men that held their nerve to claim a valuable three points.

Next up for Spurs is an away trip to the North East to face struggling Newcastle United, while Villa take on Wolves in a Midlands derby.

TALKING POINT - PRESSURE EASED ON NUNO

He certainly wasn’t the first choice to take the hot seat at the North London club and coming into this game off the back of three straight defeats the pressure felt like it was on. But if there were any murmerings of discontent within the camp, they were put to bed with a spirited display across the entire team.

MAN OF THE MATCH - SON HEUNG-MIN (SPURS)

With Harry Kane seeming to be struggling to find his form from last season, the responsibility has fallen to Son, who is relishing the task. He was omnipresent over the course of 90 minutes, causing havoc with his pace and vision, the Villa defence were relieved to see the back of him at the final whistle.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Spurs: Lloris 6, Royal 6, Romero 6, Dier 6, Reguilón 6, Højbjerg 7, Skipp 6, NDombele 7, Lucas Moura 7, Kane 6, Son 9

Aston Villa: Martinez 8, Konsa 6, Hause 6, Mings 7, Cash 7, McGinn 6, Douglas Luiz 6, Ramsey 6, Targett 7, Ings 6, Watkins 7

KEY MOMENTS:

22’ - SAVE! Martinez was alert there as free kick was taken quickly by Kane and he almost scores from just over the half way line

27’ - GOAL! Spurs are ahead through Højbjerg. Son does well to square the ball to the Danish midfielder who curls the ball neatly into the bottom corner.

42’ - CHANCE! McGinn attempts a first time volley from the edge of the box. He's made excellent contact with the ball, but it was always going wide of the post

67' - GOAL! 1-1. A first goal of the season for Watkins who taps the ball in from 3 yards out thanks to a pin point low cross from Targett

71' - GOAL! It's a swift response from Spurs as Lucas Moura taps the ball in at the back post. It's that man Son who's involved in the goal as he beats Hause and puts it on a plate for the Brazilian

78' - CHANCE! Up the other end Kane almost has his first goal of the season as he give Martinez the eyes and produces a low drive toward the near post, but it goes wide if the post

KEY STAT:

Son Heung-min has been directly involved in 11 goals in his last 12 Premier League games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (6 goals, 5 assists).

