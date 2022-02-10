Tottenham Hotspur have said they "want to move on from associating Y-word" with the club after conducting a review.

The club began a consultation into the use of the Y-word at football matches in 2019, and received 23,000 responses from fans.

Following that consultation, the club have said in a statement that the Y-word, a racist term aimed against a Jewish person, was "initially taken as a positive step to deflect antisemitic abuse that they were subjected to at matches more than 40 years ago from opposition fans".

But fans of the club have continued to use the word up to the present day, and while the club says they believe it was never a deliberate attempt to offend, the club have found that most fans now acknowledge it is a racist word and believe it is best that the club moves on.

"An overwhelming majority of our fans acknowledged in the first stage of our latest consultation that the Y-word can be considered as a racist term against a Jewish person," read the statement, explaining that some supporters also felt uncomfortable hearing the word at matches and others who use the term were in favour of reducing it if it caused offence.

The statement went on: "We recognise how these members of our fanbase feel and we also believe it is time to move on from associating this term with our club.

"We acknowledge that any reassessment of the use of this term needs to be a collaborative effort between the club and its fans. We shall be working to further outline the historical context of the term, to explain the offence it can cause and to embrace the times in which we now live to show why it can be considered inappropriate, regardless of context."

