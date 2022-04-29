Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has slammed reports linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, calling it “fake news”.

Speaking ahead of his 100th Premier League game against Leicester, Conte was asked about rumours suggesting he may be keen on a move to the French capital at the end of the season.

Ad

"Obviously I think it's good that other clubs appreciate my work, but this is one thing. The truth is I don't like when people try to invent news, only to speak, only to create problems”, he said.

Ligue 1 ‘Weirdest marriage in recent history’ – View from France on Pochettino and Conte at PSG 25/04/2022 AT 19:03

Conte’s contract in north London runs until the end of next season, but he has admitted, "at the end of the season, in a private way, I will speak with my club and I will see the best solution."

However, he’s not impressed with speculation surrounding his future amid Spurs’ fight to secure Champions League football next season.

Spurs are currently just outside the Premier League’s top four, sitting two points behind their fierce rivals Arsenal, who occupy the final qualification spot for Europe’s elite tournament.

With just five games remaining in the season, Conte knows it’s not helpful for his name to be involved in such conversations, saying, “This is not right, this is not fair for the clubs involved or for my players. Also because I feel we're really focused on these fives games and getting a result.”

"This type of situation makes me smile but I think that also the people that want to tell something about this have to show respect for all of the people that are involved in the situation and not invent fake news and tell a lot of lies”, he said.

At this point in the season a lot of fake news starts to go out.

In a difficult run-in, Tottenham welcome Brendan Rodgers’ side before heading to title-chasing Liverpool. Then comes what could be one of the most crucial north London derbies in recent times as Spurs host Arsenal in what could prove to be the decisive fixture in the fight for the fourth placed finish. They finish up at Burnley and Norwich.

Speaking about their preparations, Conte says, “We are working very hard, my players know very well that we are really focused, we are speaking a lot about this opportunity. We have to live this situation with passion, enthusiasm and joy.”

“We deserve to fight for a place in the Champions League. To stay there we need to enjoy this situation. Our fans have to stay close to us in every moment, in every negative moment," he said.

With the PSG links struggling to go away, Conte has a message for the Tottenham supporters.

"We have a big opportunity to try to get a place in the Champions League and I urge the fans not to listen to fake news and those people who want to create problems for the environment," he said.

Premier League 'It changes your life' - Conte says top four 'very important' for Spurs 14/04/2022 AT 16:01