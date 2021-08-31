Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of Spanish international Marc Cucurella from Getafe for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old will move to the south coast on a five-year deal which would keep him at the club until 2026.

The Spaniard, who can play either as a winger or full-back, is Brighton’s third signing of the summer, following Enock Mwepu and Kjell Scherpen through the door at the club.

"We have been keen to bring Marc to the club, and we are really pleased to finally welcome him here and are excited to begin working with him,” manager Graham Potter said.

"He has had a fantastic education in the youth teams at Barcelona and he has gone onto make a real impression in La Liga and within the national set up.

He is a versatile player, and he will add competition and options to the squad.

Cucurella made his debut for Spain in June and represented his country at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this summer, taking home a silver medal.

The left-footer made his breakthrough in La Liga at Barcelona, leading to loan spells at Eibar and Getafe before the latter made the move permanent.

Cucurella made 85 appearances across all competitions for Getafe, impressing with his dynamic wide play.

