Jordan Henderson has signed a new four-year contract with Liverpool to put an end to speculation that the club captain could bring his ten-year stay at Anfield to an end.

Liverpool announced the news on the morning of transfer deadline day, with Henderson having put pen to paper on a four-year deal, a contract that is likely to see him end his career at the club.

“I’m obviously very honoured and proud to continue the journey I’ve already been on here,” Henderson said.

“It’s amazing to finally get it done and just concentrate on looking forward and what the future may hold.

“I’m in a different place of course, as a player and as a person, from when I first walked in," the midfielder added.

"I’ve learned and grown a lot over my time here, and I’ve got to thank a lot of people for that.

“I’ve loved every minute of it, even when I look back at the tough times, I was still enjoying being a part of this football club. The longer I can do that, the better for me really. I want to be here as long as possible, I’ve always said that.

“To continue this journey is incredible for me and my family, and I hope the fans and the club feel the same way.”

Henderson has made 394 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Sunderland ten years ago.

During his career at Anfield the midfielder has won the Premier League, Champions League, a League Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup.

And the 31-year-old is hoping for more success in the red shirt of Liverpool before his career is up.

“Every year is the same, every year is the biggest challenge, the biggest season ahead. I feel as hungry as ever.

I feel as hungry as I did when I first walked in 10 years ago, to prove to people that I deserve to be at this football club and give absolutely everything every single day for the badge, for the fans and for each other in this building.

“If we do that, I feel as though we’ve got a good chance of being successful.”

