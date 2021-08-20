Manchester United have made Kylian Mbappe a transfer target as they plot a move for a big-name striker next summer.

The Old Trafford outfit reportedly anticipate that Edinson Cavani will leave the club after the expiration of his current contract, which ends at the end of the 2021/22 season, with Boca Juniors the Uruguayan’s likeliest destination.

ESPN claim Mbappe’s name has been added to a list of potential targets alongside Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Lautaro Martinez as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to capture a new centre forward.

There has been much speculation about Mbappe’s future with the Paris Saint-Germain forward set to become a free agent next summer.

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of Mbappe are expected to be first in line if the Frenchman leaves PSG at the end of the season with the player himself reportedly keen on a switch to Spain.

Mbappe has also been linked with Liverpool as the 2018 World Cup winner weighs up his options while PSG chairman Nasser Al Khelaifa has publicly insisted the forward will “never” leave the French capital.

