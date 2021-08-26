Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says there is no chance of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving the club before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, but Willian could be on his way out of the club.

Aubameyang has been linked with a move, with Manchester City and Barcelona both rumoured to be interested in the striker, who returned to the starting XI by scoring a hat-trick in Wednesday’s 6-0 win at West Brom in the second round of the League Cup.

Responding to a question on the Gabon international’s future in a media conference today, Arteta said “he will remain here” but was more open to discussing some of his team-mates.

League Cup 'We really need them' - Arteta counting on Aubameyang, Lacazette return YESTERDAY AT 10:54

Willian is strongly rumoured to be edging closer to a return to Brazil with Sao Paulo-based Corinthians, and the Arsenal boss admits a departure could be possible.

“We are having conversations with him and the agent and we are evaluating the position that we are in at the moment,” he said.

At the moment, he’s an Arsenal player and we’re trying to get the best out of him when he’s here. Anything different is maybe just things that can happen.

No Premier League club has spent as much money as Arsenal in the transfer window, with Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard among the players who have joined on permanent deals. Despite that, Arteta will not draw a line under their business with five days to go until the window closes.

“We don’t know, we’ve already done a lot of things, ins and outs, a lot,” he said.

“I think it’s 16 or 17 deals in total, including renewals, which is a lot of things. There are still some things to do in the last few days because there are still some question marks and deals that can happen, but we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Lucas Torreira has joined Fiorentina on loan for the rest of the season.

Premier League Arsenal look to balance the present and the future - The Warm-Up 19/08/2021 AT 07:54