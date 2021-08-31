Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Brazilian right-back Emerson Royal from Barcelona.

The 22-year-old joins Spurs in a deal believed to be worth up to £25.75million, having successfully passed a medical and agreed personal terms on transfer deadline day.

The Brazilian full-back has been capped four times by his country and was a regular at Real Betis last season before Barcelona exercised a buy-back clause to bring him to the Nou Camp.

Emerson, whose moniker ‘Royal’ was a nickname given to him by his uncle, will compete with Spurs academy player Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty for the starting right-back berth, with Serge Aurier out of favour.

Emerson will travel to London from Spain later this week.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Spurs are top of the Premier League table after three consecutive 1-0 wins to open their campaign.

The club’s new manager has been known to be on the look-out for new options at right-back, having used the centre-back turned full-back Tanganga in the position in all three league wins to-date this season.

Emerson is Tottenham’s fifth signing of the summer, following Cristian Romero, Bryan Gil and Pierluigi Gollini through the door at the club.

Young defensive midfielder Pape Sarr has also joined, but was loaned straight back to Ligue 1 club Metz for an additional season.

