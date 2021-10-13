Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is confident Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota will be fit to face Watford, but the trip to Vicarage Road is likely to come too soon for Thiago Alcantara.

Alexander-Arnold missed Liverpool’s past two games against Porto and Manchester City due to a muscle injury.

He remained on Merseyside during the current international break, and has made good progress.

Jota did not link up with Portugal, but he too is set to be passed fit to face Watford.

"They are all good,” Klopp said . “They are all in a good way, let me say it like this.

“So it looks really like Trent and Diogo will be fine, they will train with us tomorrow completely normal, that’s the plan.”

Spain midfielder Thiago is battling a calf complaint, and is unlikely to be risked against Watford on Saturday.

“Thiago needs probably a little bit longer, [he] was not in team training yet – that’s always not a good sign for starting the next game,” Klopp said.

Klopp is awaiting news on his players who went away on international duty as he prepares his team to face a Watford side who will have Claudio Ranieri in the dugout.

