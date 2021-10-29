Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed the club has been struck by a virus ahead of Saturday's match against Leicester.

Summer signing Benjamin White is a doubt for the match against the Foxes after coming off with illness during the midweek victory over Leeds. He has not trained since.

Ad

Fellow defender Pablo Mari sat out the match with the same virus.

Premier League Arteta: 'I have never seen Aubameyang transmit what he is doing now' 26/10/2021 AT 08:16

"It was a bit of sickness, tummy aches and stuff like that. Hopefully everyone will be OK," Arteta said.

"[White] hasn't trained yet so we will have to wait and see how he is feeling and make the decision then.

"A few have been unable to train and we also picked up some knocks in the game against Leeds as well. Hopefully we will have better news."

The Gunners have enjoyed a fine run of form since a lacklustre start to the season saw them bottom of the table after three matches.

Arteta has since picked up the Premier League Manager of the Month award, but they will have to contend with a depleted backline against a strong Leicester side if they are to continue their run of form.

Premier League ‘This is how we have to play’ - Arteta impressed after Arsenal cruise past Villa 22/10/2021 AT 21:53