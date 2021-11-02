Unai Emery is reportedly set to become Newcastle's new manager and could be in charge to face Brighton at the weekend.

Newcastle have been without a manager since sacking Steve Bruce on October 20, shortly after the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover was completed.

The Times reports that talks have been ongoing with Villarreal head coach Emery and confirmation of his return to the Premier League is expected later this week.

Emery spent 18 months with the Gunners from 2018-2019 and is under contract with La Liga side Villarreal until 2023.

It is reported that Newcastle would have to pay Villarreal around €6 million (£5.1m) in compensation when the deal is finalised. Emery is set to take charge of Villarreal for the final time when they face Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Although Emery is not remembered too fondly for his time at Arsenal, he has enjoyed plenty of success elsewhere. He won the Europa League three seasons in a row at Sevilla, won a domestic quadruple in his second season at Paris Saint-Germain, took Arsenal to a Europa League final, and won the Europa League again last season with Villarreal, beating Manchester United in the final.

Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe was another contender for the role, according to the Athletic.

Howe has not won anywhere near as much silverware as Emery during his career but would likely have come at a cheaper price. He has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth in August 2020 following eight years at the club.

He came close to a return to management in the summer but turned down a move to Celtic.

Graeme Jones, who was previously Bruce’s assistant head coach, has been in temporary charge for the draw against Crystal Palace and the defeat to Chelsea.

Newcastle are second from bottom in the Premier League with four points from 10 games.

