Victor Lindelof will miss Manchester United’s game against West Ham this weekend following a break-in at his home.

The incident occurred while United were playing against Brentford on Wednesday evening. While his family are unhurt, they were forced to hide from the intruders and were left “shaken” in the aftermath.

United have since released a statement which reads: “We can confirm that a break-in occurred at Victor Lindelof’s house during the away game against Brentford.

“His family, who were at home at the time, were unhurt but clearly shaken. This was a distressing experience for them, and for Victor when he learned of it after the game, and the club is providing them with our full support.

“We encourage anyone with information about the crime to contact the police.”

Writing on Instagram, Lindelof’s wife, Maja Nilsson Lindelof, explained what had happened in greater detail. “During Victor’s game this Wednesday night we had a break-in at our house in Manchester,” she said.

“I was home alone with both kids but we managed to hide and lock ourselves in a room before they entered our house.

“We are OK under the circumstances but it was obviously a very traumatic and scary moment for both me and my little kids.

“We are now in Sweden and are spending some time off with our families.”

Asked about the incident in his press conference ahead of the West Ham game, Ralf Rangnick confirmed that he has given Lindelof time off and that the 27-year-old will not be involved on Saturday. “I spoke with him at length on our flight back home from London and also this morning we spoke for about 20 minutes, 25 minutes,” he said.

“He told me what had actually happened and that this was really a traumatic event, especially for his wife and even the three-year-old son.

“He said to me that he right now needs to stay at home. He doesn’t want to leave his wife and his family on their own, which I can fully understand being a father of two children myself.

“We agreed that he will not be training today and also not be on duty tomorrow for the game.”