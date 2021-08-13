Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract with Liverpool that will see him remain at the club until the summer of 2025.
The new deal will see the 30-year-old centre-back extend his three-and-a-half year stay on Merseyside, having joined from Southampton for £75m in 2018.
The Dutchman missed much of last season after sustaining an ACL injury against Everton, but returned to first team action against Hertha Berlin in a pre-season fixture last month.
Premier League
Premier League returns with plenty of excitement - but also some very real concerns
More to follow...
Premier League
Liverpool season preview: Can return of Van Dijk inspire Reds to rediscover former glories?
Premier League
Predicting the Premier League table: where will your team finish?