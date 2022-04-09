Leeds United gave themselves hope of Premier League survival with a potentially vital 3-0 win at Watford.

Frank Lampard’s side have two games in hand of their relegation rivals but Jesse Marsch’s team will be content with the points on the board at this late stage of the season.

The win came when Raphinha - linked with Barcelona and other clubs at the end of the season, particularly if his current side go down - struck midway through the first half, and Leeds were able to hold onto their lead.

Goals from Rodrigo Moreno and Jack Harrison in the last 20 minutes made victory secure.

Watford needed a win to stay in touch of safety but ended the day a full six points off Everton in 17th, having played a game more. They play Brentford next Saturday, while Leeds visit Crystal Palace in a fortnight.

Speaking after the game, Marsch underscored the importance of the result, saying; “It’s a massive three points when you look at the table.

“I think there was a moment where the team wasn’t at its highest in confidence so the first job was to try to create a little bit of calmness in the group and then we talked immediately about tactical things, about trying to transform the way we played.

“I’ve been very positive with them and I’ve seen a group that’s willing and wants to fight for everything and wants to learn and grow every day. It’s been a pleasure to be their coach.

“They are hungry for more, they are obviously hungry to stay in the league but they are hungry to try to develop and get better and be the best they can be. I really like being here, it’s been a lot of fun but we still have more work to do.

“We’ve talked a lot about defending as a group – it’s not just about our goalkeeper and back-line – and that we understand tactically how we want to make it difficult for the opponent at all times. Different opponents have presented different challenges to us.

“It’s been almost like a pre-season – it’s been six weeks that we’ve been together and every day we’re talking about some new topics and trying to fine tune a lot of the principles that we want to put in place.

“But it’s not a pre-season, it’s a relegation fight so I’ve been drawing on the mentality of the group a lot – they are fantastic in that way. We have a lot of good leaders in the group and they work their butts off. It’s a pleasure to work with them every day and we’ve got to keep going."

