Hakim Ziyech's goal 18 minutes from time secured a victory for Chelsea at Watford which keeps them top of the Premier League.

This was far from a routine night for the Blues who went in front through Mason Mount's cool finish after Alonso pulled the ball back for Havertz, who squared the ball for the England international to slot home.

Two minutes before half time the game was level though when Moussa Sissoko played Emmanuel Dennis through on goal and he coolly waited for Antonio Rudiger to challenge him before playing the ball through his legs and into the net.

After some nervous moments at both ends, second-half substitute Ziyech sealed the game with a rocket into the roof of the net after a fine pull back from Mount.

Watford were intent on not letting Chelsea relax in possession from the first whistle and Mendy had to produce a fantastic save from Azpilicueta's inadvernet shot from Kiko's cross.

The game was delayed for almost half an hour while waiting for a fan treated for a cardiac arrest to be stabilised.

Watford kept up the pressure after the game restarted though Mount could have opened the scoring earlier than he did as the width of the post denied his half-volley latching onto Ruben Loftus-Cheek's header over the defence.

The Hornets pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages with Mendy being required to tip over a late rocket free kick from Juraj Kucka and last-ditch challenges required to stop further efforts on goal.

TALKING POINT - CHELSEA MISSING THEIR ENGLISH WING-BACKS

Not to go all jingoistic, but Chelsea's Spanish wing-back options leave so much to be desired compared to the English regulars they have replaced. Unfortunately Ben Chilwell is likely to be out for the rest of the season with an anteriror cruciate knee injury but the absence of Reece James due to a less serious ailment was felt even heavier against Watford.

For the fine player Cesar Azpilicueta has been at the Bridge, he cannot give the side what perhaps Chelsea's best player this season does. On the other flank though Marcos Alonso was better, and admittedly had his hands full with Dennis, he does not possess the ubiquitous threat down the field which Chilwell did before his injury.

Perhaps without N'Golo Kante and Jorginho in the centre midfield it is harsh to make this call, but it speaks volumes to the increasing importance of these players that their absence was felt more than the international stars who play inside them.

MAN OF THE MATCH - EMMANUEL DENNIS (WATFORD)

How good is this guy? The statistics say it all, with only Mohamed Salah making a bigger initial impact than him in his first ten games in the Premier League. Suffice to say it is difficult to see him still being at Watford at the start of next season, but his presence alone is likely to keep his side in the top flight. As schooled a defender as Marcos Alonso is he looked a novice against the Watford right winger. Few players as quick as him are as composed in possession, especially in the business end of the field. As cold as the night was in Hertfordshire, there was nothing cooller than the Nigerian's presence of mind to shimmy then shoot through Rudiger's legs and into the net. John Barnes was watching the game and there can't have been a winger to delight Vicarage Road as much since he left.

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea: Mendy 8, Chalobah 7, Christensen 7, Rudiger 7, Azpilicueta 6, Saul 5, Loftus-Cheek 6, Alonso 7, Mount 8*, Pulisic 6, Havertz 7.

Subs: Thiago Silva 6, Ziyech 8, Lukaku 5.

Watford: Bachmann 6, Femenia 6, Troost-Ekong 7, Cathcart 7, Louza 6, Cleverley 7, Sissoko 7, Masina 6, Pedro 6, Dennis 8*, King 6.

Subs: Rose 6, Kucka 6, Ngakia 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

19' Off the post! Loftus-Cheek puts the ball over the top for Mount who hits a half-volley against the near post.

29' GOAL FOR CHELSEA! Alonso brings a ball over the top from Rudiger down in the box beautifully and he passes inside to Havertz, who squares against to Mount and he sidefoots it home.

43' GOAL FOR WATFORD! This Dennis is a player. A Sissoko pass gets him behind the Chelsea defence and then shimmies in front of Rudiger before shooting through his legs and into the far corner.

72' GOAL FOR CHELSEA! Mount gets to the by-line on the left and pulls back for Ziyech who rifles a ball into the roof of the net.

