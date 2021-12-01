The Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea was paused after a medical emergency in the stands.

Referee David Coote ordered both sets of players off the pitch and in to their dressing rooms with the score 0-0 at Vicarage Road.

Medical staff from both teams had rushed into the crowd to deal with the emergency.

The incident happened while Watford defender Adam Masina received treatment.

"The players have returned to the field in preparation of play resuming," said Watford in a statement posted on Twitter.

Our thoughts are with the fan – who had a cardiac arrest but has now been stabilised – and all those affected. Thank you to the medical staff, players and fans for their quick response.

In October, the Premier League match between Newcastle and Tottenham was halted as a fan received medical attention in the stands.

