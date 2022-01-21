Josh Sargent scored twice as Norwich secured a crucial 3-0 victory on the road against relegation rivals Watford.

Norwich looked marooned a matter of weeks ago, but their fortunes have been revived by Dean Smith - and the win was his 200th as a manager.

For Watford, the loss drops them below Norwich into the relegation zone, and Claudio Ranieri's Hornets are heading in the wrong direction.

The visitors started the brightest and had a good chance to go ahead in the early stages.

Sargent picked the ball up on the right flank, cut inside to unleash a strike but his effort was wide of the mark.

After a poor half in terms of quality, Watford slowly grew into the game, and had a great chance to head into the break with the advantage.

Josh King made a run down the right flank in behind the Norwich defence and crafted an inviting ball towards the oncoming Moussa Sissoko, who could not sort his feet out and sent the ball well wide.

Early in the second half Norwich broke the deadlock. Sargent, who looked threatening all evening, latched onto a Teemu Pukki cross that was clipped in behind the 21-year-old, but after some incredible improvisation, he managed to get a flick on it with a trailing leg and put the Canaries ahead.

There was an 11-and-a-half minute delay in the second half as a section of the Vicarage Road lights went out, but after consulting with both managers referee Mike Dean decided to play on with most of the lights still active.

Minutes after play resumed, Sargent doubled Norwich’s lead with a brilliant header, rising highest at the back post and guiding the ball beyond the outstretched Daniel Bachmann.

An own goal from Juraj Kucka, minutes after coming on, rubbed salt into Watford wounds.

