The Premier League match between Watford and Tottenham was suspended with five minutes to play following a medical emergency in the crowd at Vicarage Road.

The match was brought to a temporary halt as an incident involving a supporter in the Lower Graham Taylor Stand was being attended to.

Medical personnel from both teams went to treat the fan and approximately ten minutes, it was announced on the stadium PA that the incident was 'under control'.

As the supporter was taken away, the rest of the stadium responded with a round of applause.

Following the incident, the match resumed with eight minutes added on for stoppage time, during which, Davinson Sanchez' header handed Spurs a 1-0 win.

Speaking afterwards, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte agreed that referee Rob Jones made the right call to stop the game when he did.

"I think the most important thing is the safety of the crowd," said the Italian. "Then there is the game and football.

"It was good to stop and especially now this person is good and it was OK."

