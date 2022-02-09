Wayne Rooney has been contacted by the Football Association over claims he "tried to hurt someone" during his playing days.

Ahead of the release of his 'ROONEY' documentary on February 11, the Derby County manager has spoken candidly about his life and career in the last week.

But the comments he made about his then Manchester United side's encounter with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 2006 have attracted negative attention.

Rooney said: "We knew if Chelsea won then they had won the league that day.

"Until my last game for Derby, I always wore the old plastic studs with the metal tip.

"For that game I changed them to big, long metal ones - the maximum length you could have because I wanted to try and hurt someone, try and injure someone.

"I knew they were going to win that game. You could feel they were a better team at the time so I changed my studs.

"The studs were legal but thinking if there's a challenge there I knew I'd want to go in for it properly, basically. I did actually.

"John Terry left the stadium on crutches. I left a hole in his foot and then I signed my shirt to him after the game...and a few weeks later I sent it to him and asked for my stud back.

"If you look back when they were celebrating, JT's got his crutches from that tackle."

Terry took to Twitter to laugh off the claims, in a match which helped the Blues seal the 2006 Premier League title.

Rooney led his Rams side to a 3-1 victory over Hull City on Tuesday night, but they remain mired in trouble at the foot of the Championship table.

