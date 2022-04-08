Wayne Rooney has shrugged off Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to criticism of his old Manchester United team-mate, asking who would not be jealous of his “six pack”.

Working as a pundit for Sky Sports earlier this week, the former England captain said Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford had not worked out as planned - despite a few stand-out moments.

Ad

Posting a picture on social media of his appearance on Monday Night Football, Ronaldo replied with a comment accusing Rooney of being “jealous” of him, and the Derby boss responded by saying that is probably the case for virtually everyone in the game.

Football ‘He’s ready to win the Ballon d’Or!’ – Spain reacts to sensational Benzema 21 HOURS AGO

"There's probably not a football player on the planet that isn't jealous of Cristiano," said Rooney.

"The career he's had, the trophies he's won, the money he's earned ... the six-pack, his body. I think every player, bar probably Lionel Messi, is jealous of Cristiano."

While working on the Sky Sports show, Rooney did not hold back while assessing Ronaldo’s return to United last summer, saying the club needed to focus on “younger, hungry players” and that he does not offer more than goals.

Although Ronaldo is United’s top scorer this season, it is Rooney who holds the all-time record - and he has had his say on reports claiming Ajax head coach Erik ten Haag is closing in on becoming the club’s new manager - believing he is the wrong choice.

The former striker thinks Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino would be a better option, given his experience in England with Tottenham.

"I think Pochettino has done it in the Premier League, he knows the Premier League," said Rooney.

"At Tottenham he brought in a lot of young players, and at Southampton as well he brought a lot of young players through, so if I'm choosing between one of them two, that's who I'd choose.

"I'd go with Pochettino and I'd give him time I think. For managers now they need time to come in and actually make their print on the club and on the team and if they give him time I think he'll do well."

Premier League Rooney 'choosing Pochettino' over Ten Hag as next United manager 04/04/2022 AT 19:44