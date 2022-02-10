Wayne Rooney has admitted that he would “love” to manage Everton or Manchester United, despite turning down the opportunity to interview for the vacancy at Goodison Park following Rafa Benitez’s departure last month.

Rooney is currently attempting to guide Derby County away from the Championship relegation zone, having given them a reasonable chance of survival despite their ongoing financial crisis and two hefty points deductions.

While he is committed to finishing the job at Derby one way or another, he still has ambitions of managing at the top of the Premier League when his time at Pride Park comes to an end.

Asked about his decision to rule himself out of contention for the Everton job at the premiere of his new Amazon documentary, Rooney, he said: “I didn’t go to the interview, which I was asked to go to. I’ve always been one who likes a challenge and is willing to put the work in and fight.

“I’ve stood in front of my players and told them: ‘I’m with you, trust me, I’m fighting with you’... what type of person would I be if, at the first opportunity, I left them?

“True to my word, I am fighting for the club. I am trying to get us out.

“And then Everton, Manchester United – two clubs close to my heart. Of course, one day I’d love to manage either of them clubs.”

Derby are currently 23rd in the Championship and four points off safety with 12 games to go. They beat Hull City 3-1 on Tuesday evening, making up further ground on Peterborough and Reading above them.

Having taken over following Phillip Cocu’s sacking last season and narrowly avoided relegation first time round, Rooney finds himself guiding the Rams through the most difficult season in their modern history. Derby were deducted 12 points for entering administration in September, then another nine points for breaching EFL profitability and sustainability rules with the £81m sale of Pride Park to former owner Mel Morris.

Asked about his approach to managing Derby, Rooney said: “I think what the fans appreciate is, whether we win, lose or draw, they see the players going on to the pitch and fighting for the shirt.

“That’s what fans want to see. We’ve brought some quality to the performances, some very good results, and the fans appreciate that. If we keep giving them that, the fans will be happy.

“It’s obviously the stuff off the field that needs to get sorted out.”

Rooney also reflected on Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Burnley on Tuesday, urging the club to be patient with whoever succeeds Ralf Rangnick as manager in the summer. “I obviously haven’t seen the game last night – we [Derby] were playing – but I’ve seen the result and I think they’re going through a tough period,” he said.

“And you can see a few things off the pitch. It’s a tough one. I think it’s been going on for a while, if I’m being honest. These are things I brought up in 2010.

“They’ve tried everything. They’ve tried very experienced managers in Louis van Gaal. They’ve tried Jose Mourinho, David Moyes, Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] – one of their own – and now they’ve tried more of the ‘professor’ type in the new manager.

“I really think they need to bring someone in and give them time. Give them the opportunity to build the squad, let them compete and get back to the levels we all think they should be at.”

Asked again about his desire to manage United in the future, Rooney added: “As I’ve said before, Manchester United and Everton are both clubs I’d love to manage one day but I’ve got a commitment to Derby County.

“I’m fighting for them, so my focus has to be on Derby.”

