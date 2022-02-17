Derby manager Wayne Rooney has received a warning from the Football Association after admitting he wore boots with long studs “to injure someone”.

England’s all-time leading goalscorer made the comment during an interview when promoting his new documentary.

The FA asked Rooney to explain his words - which were relating to a match between Manchester United and Chelsea in 2006.

Chelsea won the match 3-0 but John Terry - who was Rooney’s international team-mate - was injured following a challenge between the pair.

Speaking about his studs, Rooney said, "For that game I changed them to big, long metal ones - the maximum length you could have.”

"I wanted to try and hurt someone, try and injure someone."

In the interview, the 36-year-old went on to admit, "John Terry left the stadium on crutches. I left a hole in his foot and then I signed my shirt to him after the game... and a few weeks later I sent it to him and asked for my stud back."

After hearing Rooney’s comments, the former Chelsea and England captain was clearly not upset by the situation, sharing laughing emojis while tweeting, "Is this when you left your stud in my foot?"

With the FA known to be investigating the remarks, Rooney has since faced questions, and responded by revealing, “what I said to the FA is private, but I’m sure if you look at how I’ve said things, you will have an idea.”

“I’ve been very open about my state of mind”, he said.

