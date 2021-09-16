Mikel Arteta has revealed Arsenal are ready to offer a lifeline to Jack Wilshere, but the Gunners boss stopped short of saying he could play for the club again.

Wilshere is a free agent after failing to secure a contract with a club following his departure from Bournemouth at the end of last season.

The former England international revealed recently he had been training alone in a bid to keep himself in shape in case a club came calling.

Football "I’m interested" - Wilshere responds to Arteta claim that Arsenal door is 'always open' 14/09/2021 AT 12:48

It would appear he could be handed the chance to work with his former club, as Arteta has confirmed talks are ongoing with a player who holds the record for being the youngest to make his debut for the Gunners in the Premier League.

“We are in conversations with Jack to understand what he needs, what he’s looking for,” Arteta told the club's official website. “He’s a person and player who has a huge admiration from everybody - not just the players or fans, but all the staff around here. We are willing to help him as much as we possibly can. He knows that and this is the situation.

“I wouldn’t take it that far [that he could play for us again]. What I’m saying is that we’re in conversations with him to understand what he needs, how we can help him and that’s it.”

Wilshere made his debut for Arsenal as a 16-year-old in 2008, and was tipped for greatness.

The midfielder has 34 England caps to his name, but injuries held him back and he departed north London in 2018.

Attempts to revive his career at West Ham and Bournemouth failed to bear fruit, but he said recently that he is looking to kick-start his career at the age of 29.

Premier League 'It is a project we believe in' - Arteta defends Arsenal's strategy 09/09/2021 AT 13:50