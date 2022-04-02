Ralf Rangnick admitted he was 'unhappy' with Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Leicester as once again the Old Trafford outfit looked bereft of ideas and inspiration.

United went 1-0 down just after the hour mark and while they responded almost immediately through Fred's equaliser, were perhaps lucky not to lose after VAR kept Scott McTominay on the field after a rash tackle and ruled out a late James Maddison goal.

And while Rangnick praised a better second period for his side, he bemoaned his lack of attacking options after Cristiano Ronaldo was ruled out with sickness.

"The second half was the better one, we were struggling to find the rhythm in the first half possibly because of the international break. We gave away a goal on a transitional moment but the reaction after was good and scored a goal. In the end we are not happy with the result but the second half was OK.

"In the last 15 minutes we tried to score a goal but in this game we did not score the late goal. We don't have the offensive players and even Jesse Lingard was feeling sick.

"The only one we had was Marcus Rashford. We knew this morning Cristiano Ronaldo could not play and decided to start Paul Pogba."

Rangnick was also full of praise for the United fans who showed their support for Harry Maguire after he was booed on international duty with England.

"The reaction of our supporters and they are the best in England," he said. "Harry Maguire had a flawless game defensively and offensively. He prefers to play on the left side but I decided he should play on the right after seeing him for England and as a right-footed player is makes it easy to play.

United are now three points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal having played two games more, but Rangnick still believes a top-four finish is on the cards.

He added: "As long as it (top four) is possible mathematically, it is possible. It is our job and duty to do our best to finish of the best on the best possible note.

"The picture for me is clear, internally we spoke about it but there is nothing else I can say at this stage."

Bruno Fernandes, who signed a new contract with the club this week, insisted the performance was not enough but denied there was a lack of desire in the squad.

He said: "We all know we need points. Today it was not enough. We created some chances but the last option was not the best. We have to look forward and win our own games."

“Everyone gave everything. I don’t believe there’s anyone who didn’t give everything in the game. Nobody lacked intensity. We have to keep fighting. We know our chances. As I said before, we have to keep looking at our own games.”

