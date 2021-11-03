Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Fabio Paratici is excited about working with Antonio Conte again.

Nuno Espirito Santo was not the first choice for the managerial role at Spurs, as the job was left vacant for almost three months with chairman Daniel Levy struggling to find a correct suitor before eventually appointing the 47-year-old on June 30.

Ad

The north London side had tried to appoint Conte as manager before employing Nuno, but he had rejected the offer which he says came too soon.

Premier League 'It wasn't the right time' - Conte explains decision to manage Spurs now 4 HOURS AGO

But Paratici now claims that appointment of the 52-year-old is perfect timing.

“First of all I would like to thank Nuno and his staff for the four months. When you have to take this decision it's not easy,” he said.

“When you appointment someone you think you have the best. Now we have to bring a good decision for the club and move forward. We are optimistic.

“Now is the right time because we speak once with Antonio this summer but was not the right time as was involved emotionally with Inter.

I worked with Antonio before. I know him very well, he's a hard worker. A lot of passion and knowledge, one of the best coaches in the world. We have to work hard and be committed.

Tottenham find themselves in a bad run of form and have lost to all of their London rivals this season which include, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Chelsea and their biggest rivals, Arsenal.

This had made fans question whether the squad is strong enough to compete or not, but Paratici believes that despite the change in direction with the appointment of Conte, the squad is still good enough.

“We don't speak about players until now. We have to be focused on our team. I think the team is competitive. We have very good players so we don't speak about players now. Not the right time.” The Tottenham Hotspur director said.

“We trust in our players. We are focused to be better and like a team.”

‘He is very ambitious… it is time to believe’ – Lloris on Conte

One of the players who looked set to leave in the summer was England captain Harry Kane, after Premier League champions, Manchester City had registered serious interest.

The 28-year-old decided to stay at the club after Levy refused to sell him which people have blamed for the reason in his dip in performance levels this season. Despite this, Paratici insists there are more important matters.

“We try to do the best for this club every day. It's not just about Harry but everyone else.”

New Spurs boss Conte promises 'passion' will return to team

The club were in turmoil prior to Nuno’s sacking, with some blaming Levy’s dealings in the transfer market and his initial managerial appointment.

However, Paratici is impressed with the owner’s decision making and is excited for the new project on the horizon.

“He [Levy] thinks about Tottenham 24 hours. Was a big challenge for me [coming in] but I'm really happy to be in Premier League and England,” he added.

“This club supports everybody, not just the coach. We have to work, to be focus, be committed to be involved with this project. This is what we can do, we have to do. I think we can do the best.”

Conte’s first game in charge at Tottenham will be the group decider in the European Conference League against Dutch side Vitesse on Thursday, before his first Premier League match away to Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Premier League Parker: Man Utd have missed a trick with Conte and can't go on like this 5 HOURS AGO