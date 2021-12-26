Thomas Tuchel has continued his attack on the football authorities in England, saying he is being forced to put his players at risk of injury with the hectic schedule.

The German has said he was forced to field Romelu Lukaku for longer than his medical team had advised, while N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva picked up injuries.

“It was a deserved win but hard work,” Tuchel told the BBC. “We have concerns for injured players. We let Callum Hudson-Odoi play 90 minutes after Covid. Thiago Silva got injured. N’Golo Kante is injured. Mateo Kovacic is playing after injury and Covid without any preparation and training.

“We’re just filling holes where we can fill them. We play teams without international duties. Five changes were invented because of Covid. Now we’re in the middle of Covid and some teams are having games postponed and others aren’t. Three changes is a big disadvantage."

Commenting in the injury to Kante, Tuchel said: "N'Golo is very painful in the same spot as his previous (knee) injury."

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tuchel added: “They make us play all the time even if we have Covid. We have new injuries and it won’t stop. People at the green table, in offices make these decisions.

"We will have the same discussion on Wednesday again. Nobody asked us. If we say what we want to change it’s not possible.

"We are struggling, we are pressing our players. I have maximum respect for what the players did today."

Tuchel has no qualms with the busy festive schedule which is unique to English football, but feels five substitutions should be allowed.

“We are the only league who play in winter which I love but we’re not protecting the players,” he said. “All other leagues have five changes.

“Then we compete against them in the Champions League. It’s a bit frustrating. It will not stop.

“Brighton will play a super physical game then we have two games against Spurs, who are out of Europe and fully focused on the league and Carabao Cup.”

Reflecting on Lukaku’s performance, Tuchel said: "He had a very good performance. He’s not ready for that even if he wants it. We’ve all been in bed for 10 days with flu. He was a game changer today. I’m super impressed with the guys but I’m super concerned.”

The win over Villa kept Chelsea within six points of leaders Manchester City.

