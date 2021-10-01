Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Donny van de Beek that he will not tolerate "sulkers" but admitted he understands the midfielder's frustrations.

The Dutchman appeared to angrily hurl his chewing gum to the floor after being over-looked by his Manchester United manager during their Champions League win over Villarreal.

Van de Beek has been a bit part figure at Old Trafford so far this season, playing just six minutes of Premier League football and failing to figure off the bench in six of the club's nine games in all competitions.

Solskjaer, himself well used to life as a substitute at Manchester United, said that he is aware of Van de Beek's displeasure at his lack of game-time, but said that the former Ajax man is not affecting his side's morale.

"I understand the frustration, every player is keen to play, that has to built into energy and determination for when you come on," Solskjaer said.

"Then show me. That is not just Donny, but all the players. I have a squad of internationals and if we're going to be successful together we need positive energy. We can't have energy sappers or sulkers.

"Donny has never ever affected his team negatively. But as soon as I see players affecting the team negatively that is a different scenario. Then I will probably be a little bit firmer.

Van de Beek was linked with a move to Everton, who Manchester United play this weekend, on deadline day and is likely to look for a move elsewhere again in January.

He was secured from Ajax for a fee reported to be worth up to £40 million but has found starts tough to come by, with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba entrenched in his favoured creative midfield roles.

Solskjaer had appeared to have been ready to call for the Dutchman as his side chased a winner against Villarreal, but Jesse Lingard, Fred, Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic were instead the men introduced.

"I manage a squad full of international footballers, competitive footballers, who want to make a difference, to play," explained Solskjaer.

‘They all want to be on the pitch, of course they do. Donny was ready to come on, as all players should be.

"I have been a sub more than anyone in this club probably, I must have the record, and you have to be ready all the time.

"I have been not very happy a few times, but that is just a decision the manager makes."

Luke Shaw is a doubt for Saturday's encounter with Everton having missed the Champions League action after illness and injury, with Solskjaer unsure whether the left-back will feature.

