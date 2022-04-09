David de Gea gave a damning assessment of Manchester United’s performance in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

Anthony Gordon’s deflected first-half effort was enough to give the Toffees a crucial win and leave United four points adrift of fourth-place Arsenal having played a game more than the Gunners.

"We knew before today they were struggling and how difficult it was going to be,” De Gea told BT Sport.

"We don’t score, we don’t even create proper chances to score. I don’t know what to say, to be honest. We’re not good enough, that’s for sure. It’s going to be very difficult now to be in the top four.

"Of course, it’s not the perfect atmosphere. They were tired, they were nervous, but they keep going and keep fighting. They had more desire than us, which is not acceptable. It’s very sad to lose today."

Interim head coach Ralf Rangnick echoed De Gea’s frustrations on the day and believes his side should have capitalised on a bright start to the match.

“If you don't score a single goal in 95 minutes then we have to be disappointed," Rangnick said. "I thought we had a good start to the game and had good control of it in the first 25 minutes.

"We should have created more chances ourselves out of that domination in the first 25 minutes and then we conceded via a deflected shot. After that, we lost a bit of our composure and stride.

“In the second half we were trying to add more creativity with our substitutions, but we didn't always choose the right moment or take the right decision. In the end, we couldn't score a goal in 95 minutes.”

The Red Devils are back in action next Saturday when they host Norwich City at Old Trafford, which comes before two daunting trips to Arsenal and Liverpool.

