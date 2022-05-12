Gabriel Jesus’ agent has confirmed talks have taken place with Arsenal, but that there are six other teams vying for the Manchester City forward.

The Brazil international seems set to leave the Etihad at the end of the season.

His position at the club was in doubt before the confirmation of the deal to sign Erling Haaland , with the Norwegian certain to be the focal point of Pep Guardiola’s attack next season.

Jesus has done his hopes of a transfer no harm, with a positive run of form in front of goal in recent weeks.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is in the market for a new forward option, and it appears Jesus features prominently in his thinking.

“We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus,” Jesus’ agent Marcelo Pettinati told the Guardian.

“We like the project – it’s a possibility we’re discussing. There are six more clubs interested in Gabriel.

"He’s focused on the final games with Man City; we’ll see.”

Jesus has a further season to run on his City deal, but with minutes likely to be hard to secure next term a transfer may suit all parties.

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) Image credit: Getty Images

Arsenal are in need of attacking reinforcements. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departed for Barcelona in January, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are in the final weeks of their current commitments.

While a move for Jesus is being worked on, the focus at Arsenal is on the big north London derby with Tottenham on Thursday.

A win would guarantee a shot at Champions League football next term, which would be a strong bargaining chip in negotiations with the 25-year-old.

