Jarrod Bowen was the star of the show as West Ham moved back into the top four after scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over Norwich.

Bowen’s seventh goal in all competitions this season came via a header just two minutes before half time.

The ex-Hull City forward had seen an effort overturned by VAR just five minutes earlier but wasn’t to be denied a second time when he converted from Vladimir Coufal’s cross.

Bowen had a chance to increase his and West Ham’s tally after the break but hit both the crossbar and post in a frantic second half spell.

Not long after, the visitors almost found themselves level through Adam Idah’s ferocious shot but he too could only watch as his effort was tipped onto the frame of the goal by Lukasz Fabianski.

The bottom of the table Canaries refused to bow down and took the game to their opponents but like many of their performances under new boss Dean Smith, were unable to find a breakthrough.

West Ham eventually had their second when Bowen finished off a fine team move, although celebrations were again delayed while VAR investigated a possible offside.

The goal was eventually given and the result sees the Hammers jump ahead of London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League table, albeit having played a game more.

