Kurt Zouma has been banned from keeping cats for five years and must do 180 hours of community service for kicking and slapping his cat.

Zouma pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act in late May.

At an earlier hearing, Thames Magistrates’ Court were told about distressing footage from February 6 of Zouma kicking his cat across the kitchen, before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping it on the head.

His brother Yoan, who pleaded guilty to one charge, was ordered to carry out 140 hours of community service.

“Both of you took part in this disgraceful and reprehensible act with this pet cat,” said district judge, Susan Holdham.

“The cat looked up to you to care for its needs. On that date in February you did not provide for its needs.”

However, she added that both Zouma and his brother Yoan had shown “genuine remorse”. The court also heard that Zouma had been subject to racist abuse and threats since the incident.

His two cats have been re-homed since the incident.

“We hope this case will serve as a reminder that all animals deserve to be treated with kindness, compassion and respect, and that we will not tolerate cruelty by anybody,” said RSPCA chief inspectorate officer, Dermot Murphy, after the sentence was handed down.

